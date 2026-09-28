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Amanpour and Company

ICE Shooting of DoorDash Driver in Texas: What We Know

Season 2026 Episode 8259 | 18m 09s

On Sunday, protestors in Austin, Texas, demanded the departure of federal immigration officers from their home city and state, after an ICE agent shot DoorDash driver Wilber Pérez in his car a week ago. Pérez currently remains in ICE detention with a bullet lodged in his back. Austin American-Statesman investigative reporter Tony Plohetski discusses the behavior of federal agents.

Extras
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Yemen to Syria to Gaza, These Are the Humanitarian Crises Facing the World
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crises facing the world.
Clip: S2026 E8257 | 17:24
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Israeli-American Chef Shares New Book of Rescued Recipes from WWII
Chef and author Alon Shaya discusses his new book, "Memories of a Good Meal"
Clip: S2026 E8258 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
What Is Behind the Political Shift Reshaping Germany?
Political scientist Ivan Krastev discusses political shifts in Germany and across Europe.
Clip: S2026 E8256 | 18:16
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Inside “Good Grief,” Sara Bareilles’ New Album and Documentary
Sara Bareilles and Josh Alexander discuss her album "Goof Grief" and the doc about how it was made.
Clip: S2026 E8255 | 17:24
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Why “Wasian” Became a Cultural Flashpoint
Vulture Journalist E. Alex Jung discusses the "Wasian Generation."
Clip: S2026 E8254 | 18:23
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Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2026
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2026
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2026 E8253 | 55:35
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2026
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2026
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Episode: S2026 E8251 | 55:32
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2026
Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2026 E8250 | 55:26