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Amanpour and Company

Inside “Good Grief,” Sara Bareilles’ New Album and Documentary

Season 2026 Episode 8255 | 17m 24s

Musician Sara Bareilles has had a difficult few years. Behind the glamour of her successful music career, she has been dealing with loss. Her new album “Good Grief,” and a documentary about its making, speak to the will to overcome. The album is out now and the doc, “Sara Bareilles: Good Grief,” is available to watch on Kinema. Bareilles and her director, Josh Alexander, speak about the journey.

Extras
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2026
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Why “Wasian” Became a Cultural Flashpoint
Vulture Journalist E. Alex Jung discusses the "Wasian Generation."
Clip: S2026 E8254 | 18:23
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2026
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2026 E8253 | 55:35
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
After Francis Fukuyama’s “Last Man” Theory Came Donald Trump
Francis Fukuyama discusses his new book "In the Realm of the Last Man."
Clip: S2026 E8253 | 18:08
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
“Profiles in Cowardice” Author on How Trump Got Powerful Leaders to Back Down
Jacob Weisberg discusses his new book "Profiles in Cowardice."
Clip: S2026 E8252 | 17:48
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2026
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2026
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Episode: S2026 E8251 | 55:32
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
Flock Cameras Are Everywhere. Who’s Watching You?
Jason Koebler explains how Flock surveillance cameras are watching Americans.
Clip: S2026 E8251 | 18:35
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Pressures on the U.S. Economy: Oil Above $100, Rising Debt and an AI “Bubble”
Rana Foroohar discusses her book "Sea Change."
Clip: S2026 E8250 | 18:26
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Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2026
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2026
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2026 E8253 | 55:35
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2026
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2026
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Episode: S2026 E8251 | 55:32
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
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Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2026 E8250 | 55:26
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Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8248 | 55:19
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
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Ehud Olmert; Frank Kendall; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8247 | 55:34
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2026 E8246 | 55:35