Amanpour and Company

April 16, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6207 | 55m 40s

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper discusses rising tensions between Israel and Iran and the U.S.'s role. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani talks about trying to promote de-escalation in the region. Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris, a fierce supporter of Palestinians, talks about the conflict. Jonathan Vigliotti covers the looming threat of climate change in his new book.

Aired: 04/15/24
Watch 16:38
Amanpour and Company
Destroyed Communities & Climate Migrants: Climate Change Upends Small Towns
Jonathan Vigliotti discusses his new book "Before It's Gone."
Clip: S2024 E6207 | 16:38
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Eddie Glaude Jr.: To Save Democracy, Americans Have to Become Better People
Eddie Glaude Jr. joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6206 | 18:21
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Giving “James” a Voice: Percival Everett on His Reimagining of Huck Finn
Percival Everett discusses his new book "James."
Clip: S2024 E6205 | 17:35
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
National Security Expert: If Trump Loses Election, Expect Violence
Juliette Kayyem joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6204 | 18:23
Watch 5:33
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Bernie Sanders: U.S. Must Threaten to Cut Off Funding for Israel
Senator Bernie Sanders discusses America's politics at home and abroad.
Clip: S2024 E6203 | 5:33
Watch 15:48
Amanpour and Company
Is There Selective Outrage With Who Dies in the Israel/Gaza Conflict?
Emily Tamkin discusses her article about the deaths of World Central Kitchen Aid Workers.
Clip: S2024 E6203 | 15:48
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2024
Daniel C. Kurtzer; Neal Katyal; Eddie Glaude Jr.
Episode: S2024 E6206 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2024
Mary Ziegler; Tom Perriello; Percival Everett; Bill Clinton; Tony Blair; Bertie Ahern
Episode: S2024 E6205 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2024
Joey Jackson and Ann Olivarius; Yusef Salaam; Juliette Kayyem
Episode: S2024 E6204 | 55:53
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2024 E6203 | 55:22
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51