February 21, 2025

Extras
Rep. Jahana Hayes joins the show.
Bernadette Atuahene joins the show.
Boris Bondarev; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Bernadette Atuahene
Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou discusses the dismissed charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
Loretta J. Ross discusses her new book “Calling In.”
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrea Kendall Taylor; Mohammad Mustafa; Loretta Ross
Volodymyr Zelensky; Sen. Chris Coons; Mark Rutte; Bill Gates
Bill Gates discusses his new book "Source Code."
Dr. Dhruv Khullar join the show.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Boris Bondarev; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Bernadette Atuahene
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrea Kendall Taylor; Mohammad Mustafa; Loretta Ross
Volodymyr Zelensky; Sen. Chris Coons; Mark Rutte; Bill Gates
Vali Nasr and Elliot Abrams; Fernanda Torres and Walter Salles; Dr. Dhruv Khullar
Thandiwe Mhlambi; James Kunder; Robert Lighthizer; Joe Wright
Richard Haass; Jeremy Strong; Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Andy Beshear; Shiori Ito; Marietje Schaake
Matthew Bartlett; Mikey Madison; Jonathan Chait