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Amanpour and Company

September 29, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8260 | 55m 22s

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, Senior Fellow at the American Immigration Council, discusses the surge in ICE arrests and Pres. Trump's latest immigration crackdown. Author Simon Sebag Montefiore discusses his book, "The Cauldron," and the history of conflict that has shaped the modern Middle East. Author Malcolm Gladwell challenges assumptions about gun violence in his book "The American Way of Killing."

Aired: 09/28/26
Extras
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
The American Way of Killing: Malcolm Gladwell Challenges the Gun Debate
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
Clip: S2026 E8260 | 18:30
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
ICE Shooting of DoorDash Driver in Texas: What We Know
Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski discusses ICE shooting of DoorDash driver in Texas.
Clip: S2026 E8259 | 18:09
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Israeli-American Chef Shares New Book of Rescued Recipes from WWII
Chef and author Alon Shaya discusses his new book, "Memories of a Good Meal"
Clip: S2026 E8258 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Yemen to Syria to Gaza, These Are the Humanitarian Crises Facing the World
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crises facing the world.
Clip: S2026 E8257 | 17:24
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
What Is Behind the Political Shift Reshaping Germany?
Political scientist Ivan Krastev discusses political shifts in Germany and across Europe.
Clip: S2026 E8256 | 18:16
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
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Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2026
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2026
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2026
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2026
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Episode: S2026 E8255 | 55:55
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2026
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
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Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2026 E8253 | 55:35
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
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John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
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Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Episode: S2026 E8251 | 55:32
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
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Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2026 E8250 | 55:26