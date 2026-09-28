September 29, 2026

Extras
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski discusses ICE shooting of DoorDash driver in Texas.
Chef and author Alon Shaya discusses his new book, "Memories of a Good Meal"
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Tjada D'Oyen McKenna discusses the humanitarian crises facing the world.
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Political scientist Ivan Krastev discusses political shifts in Germany and across Europe.
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar