Preserving a building's memories through design

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit" was the first Chicano play on Broadway.
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Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.