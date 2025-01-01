Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez was born in a farm labor camp in Delano, California to farmworker parents.
Luis Valdez's "Zoot Suit" was the first Chicano play on Broadway.
The term "Chicano" has mysterious origins.
Actor Mike Faist explores the creative process behind his work on East of Eden.
Brooke Shields on her work with Bob Hope and performing for the troops.
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Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.