Gift of the Andes: Mendoza, Argentina and its Wines

Ruta 40 meets the famed wine capital of Mendoza, whose Malbec wine production dates to colonial times. David lingers in the vineyards and bodegas, sampling the varieties of Malbec and Argentine food. Farther south, Ruta 40 penetrates the northern reaches of Patagonia, a windswept desert boarded on the west by the incomparable Andes, and massive pre-Andean volcanoes.