America's Test Kitchen

Chicken Two Ways

Season 23 Episode 2312 | 26m 46s

Test cook Becky Hays cooks host Julia Collin Davison fail-proof Chicken Francese. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for air fryers and science expert Dan Souza demonstrates the science of persistent firmness. Finally, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia make Roasted and Glazed Chicken Wings.

Aired: 01/06/23
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Multicooker Perfection
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Episode: S24 E2407 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Steakhouse for Two
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Episode: S24 E2406 | 26:56
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fried Favorites
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Episode: S24 E2410 | 27:25
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pies Big and Small
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Episode: S24 E2409 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Japanese Comfort Food
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Episode: S24 E2408 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Bienvenue à la Brasserie
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Episode: S24 E2401 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Mushroom Mains
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Episode: S24 E2403 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Heartier Taste of Italy
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Episode: S24 E2404 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Borscht and Rye
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Episode: S24 E2402 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Stir-Fry and Salad
Stir-Fried Cumin Beef, Lao Hu Cai (Tiger Salad); recommended colanders; all about cabbage.
Episode: S24 E2418 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Holiday Cocktail Party
Roasted Oysters, Baked Brie, Bruschetta with Artichoke and Non-alcoholic cocktails.
Episode: S24 E2424 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Fish and Vegetables Hit the Grill
Whole Trout with Marjoram and Lemon, Grilled Vegetable Platter and lemonade tasting.
Episode: S24 E2423 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Mediterranean Mains
Moussaka, Grilled Halloumi Wraps and how to get the most out of your microwave.
Episode: S24 E2420 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Colorful Cakes
Lan bakes a show-stopping Rainbow Cake and Erica makes Gluten-Free Cupcakes.
Episode: S24 E2419 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Taste of Lebanon
Kousa Mihshi (Lebanese Stuffed Squash), Red Lentil Kibbeh; all about capers.
Episode: S24 E2422 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
What's for Dinner? Bacon!
Onion, Pear and Bacon Tart; Rigatoni with Tomatoes, Bacon and Fennel; dustpan reviews.
Episode: S24 E2417 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Mexican Feast
Caldo de Siete Mares, Albondigas en Chipotle; recommended induction cookware.
Episode: S24 E2414 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Taste of Thailand
(Southern Thai Pork Stir-Fry, Mango Sticky Rice; pressure cooker science.
Episode: S24 E2415 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Cast Iron Mornings
Simple Quiche, French Toast Casserole; breakfast kitchen tools; cast iron care tips.
Episode: S24 E2421 | 26:56