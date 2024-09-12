100 WVIA Way
America's Test Kitchen

Chicken on the Grill

Season 25 Episode 2502 | 27m 55s

Test cook Dan Souza grills host Bridget Lancaster Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa (Peruvian Grill-Roasted Chicken). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews countertop ice makers. Test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 11/01/24
Watch 57:07
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 57:07
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Mushroom Mains
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Episode: S24 E2403 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Multicooker Perfection
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Episode: S24 E2407 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Steakhouse for Two
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Episode: S24 E2406 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Heartier Taste of Italy
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Episode: S24 E2404 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Japanese Comfort Food
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Episode: S24 E2408 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Bienvenue à la Brasserie
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Episode: S24 E2401 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Borscht and Rye
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Episode: S24 E2402 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pies Big and Small
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Episode: S24 E2409 | 26:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Fish and Vegetables Hit the Grill
Whole Trout with Marjoram and Lemon, Grilled Vegetable Platter and lemonade tasting.
Episode: S24 E2423 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Holiday Cocktail Party
Roasted Oysters, Baked Brie, Bruschetta with Artichoke and Non-alcoholic cocktails.
Episode: S24 E2424 | 26:56
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fried Favorites
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Episode: S24 E2410 | 27:25
