The Noodle Show

Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Whole Trout with Marjoram and Lemon, Grilled Vegetable Platter and lemonade tasting.
Roasted Oysters, Baked Brie, Bruschetta with Artichoke and Non-alcoholic cocktails.
