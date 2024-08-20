Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill – Day 3

Extras
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
On the last day of their trip, Hettie Jago has one last chance to catch up with David Harper.
Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan start their trip in Northumberland.
Natasha Raskin Sharp buys some antique jugs. Ishy Khan invests in an Art Nouveau charger.
Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott crisscross the Welsh border looking for antique goodies.
Irita Marriott and Baj Bisram’s third day features heavy metal and reggae.
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill head to Wales in a 1987 Lotus Éclat to start their new trip.
Irita and Raj head to the seaside in Lincolnshire before the final auction showdown.
Izzie Balmer and Mark Hill’s finds include pine furniture and a woven tapestry.
It’s a tour of The Fens, with secret doors, prehistoric artifacts and time travel.
Hettie Jago spots a pair of fish jugs, while David Harper picks up a beaded tapestry.