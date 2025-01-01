Appraisal: Victorian Slide Chain & Diamond Bracelet

Extras
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Appraisal: McChesney "Gal-Leg" Spurs, ca. 1900, in Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: Clara Bow anklet, Cartier watch and note from Sensational Finds!
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
Appraisal: U.S. Secret Service Archive, ca. 1900
Latest Episodes
All
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store