Preview: Vintage First Finds, Hour 6

Extras
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Appraisal: McChesney "Gal-Leg" Spurs, ca. 1900, in Sensational Finds.
A story of theft lives in the strings of this rare candy apple red Fender Jazzmaster!
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: Clara Bow anklet, Cartier watch and note from Sensational Finds!
Appraisal: Jehan Georges Vibert Oil, ca. 1875
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Antiques Roadshow Season 30
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Antiques Roadshow Season 29
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Antiques Roadshow Season 28
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Antiques Roadshow Season 27
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Season 26
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Antiques Roadshow Season 25
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Antiques Roadshow Season 24
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Antiques Roadshow Season 23
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Antiques Roadshow Season 22
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Antiques Roadshow Season 21
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Antiques Roadshow Season 20
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Antiques Roadshow Season 19
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Antiques Roadshow Season 18
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Antiques Roadshow Season 17
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Antiques Roadshow Season 16
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Antiques Roadshow Season 15
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Antiques Roadshow Season 14
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Antiques Roadshow Season 13
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Antiques Roadshow Season 12
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Antiques Roadshow Season 11
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Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin