Looking for Bonnie/The Secret Origin of Supernova

Arthur meets Mychal the Librarian, who helps him find his lost library card.
Arthur, Buster, and D.W. record a podcast, 'Bionic Bunny and The Battle of the Universe!'
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Muffy is determined to win the cookie competition at this year’s Strawberry Festival.
When a kale smoothie spills all over Arthur’s brand-new sneakers, he gets angry.
Arthur wants to go to the pirate-themed amusement park: Dead Man’s Cove.
Fern's been feeling low and no one can figure out why.
It’s the hottest school day of the year and tempers are even hotter!
The Arthur Podcast is back with a third season!
Arthur, Muffy, and Pinky create brand new dance video so that they can go viral!
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
D.W. wants to join Arthur's sleepover. / Arthur tries to stay up until midnight.
Arthur has trouble training his new puppy. / Arthur will do anything for new moon boots.
April 9th begins like any normal day, until a fire forces Lakewood Elementary to close.
One of the Tibbles twins gets sick. / Arthur and the gang create their own music videos.
D.W. and Arthur use a thesaurus for name calling. / Arthur finds a mysterious key.
Mister Rogers stays at Arthur's house. / Fern draws an unflattering cartoon of Francine.
D.W. wants to take her imaginary friend on a trip. / Arthur loses a library book.