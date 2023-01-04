Extras
With Bjorn missing and Christian slipping out of her hands, Hanna doesn’t know what to do.
With Christian spiraling out control, Hanna and Bjorn are facing danger from two sides.
A fight for survival begins and a fateful choice must be made by Christian.
A murder throws the investigation into chaos as The Circle reveals its true power.
Police officer Hanna Svensson has her morals tested when her colleague Sven disappears.
Hanna Svensson takes over contact with an infiltrator placed in a criminal organization.
Christian is on the verge of a total breakdown after what happened to Stefan.
Hannah gets a text message that changes everything. Blanka faces a difficult choice.