Before We Die

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 57m 58s

Now that Hanna knows her own son is 'Inez', the police infiltrator within the Mimica crime family, she wants to get him out right away and close the investigation. Christian, however, has other ideas.

Aired: 04/13/20
Extras
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hanna desperately looks for a leak in the police department.
Episode: S2 E1 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hanna keeps Blanka in hiding, away from Christian.
Episode: S2 E3 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 7
With Bjorn missing and Christian slipping out of her hands, Hanna doesn’t know what to do.
Episode: S2 E7 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 6
With Christian spiraling out control, Hanna and Bjorn are facing danger from two sides.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 8
A fight for survival begins and a fateful choice must be made by Christian.
Episode: S2 E8 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 5
A murder throws the investigation into chaos as The Circle reveals its true power.
Episode: S2 E5 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 4
Christian relentlessly pursues his target.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 2
Christian struggles with his past.
Episode: S2 E2 | 58:34
Watch 0:30
Before We Die
Before We Die Season 2
Police officer Hanna Svensson has her morals tested when her colleague Sven disappears.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 58:41
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hanna Svensson takes over contact with an infiltrator placed in a criminal organization.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:41
