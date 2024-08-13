100 WVIA Way
Big Cats 24/7

Episode One

Season 1 Episode 1

The Big Cats 24/7 team begins a six-month expedition following lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta. A huge wildfire threatens the big cats and the team.

Aired: 09/17/24
Big Cats 24/7
Follow lions, leopards and cheetahs day and night In Botswana’s wild Okavango Delta.
Big Cats 24/7
Wildfires Threaten the Operation and Big Cats
The situation becomes critical as wildfires sweep across the Delta, straight toward the team's camp.
Big Cats 24/7
A Leopard's Treetop Hunting Skills Pay Off
Hunting from trees takes time and skill, but this leopard’s patience finally pays off.
Big Cats 24/7
Life in a Lion Pride
The survival of a lion pride comes down to its experienced mothers and dominant males.
Big Cats 24/7
Female Lions on the Hunt
The Xudum Pride mothers must make a kill to feed their young lion cubs.
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Two
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Episode: S1 E2