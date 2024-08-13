Episode One

Extras
Follow lions, leopards and cheetahs day and night In Botswana’s wild Okavango Delta.
The situation becomes critical as wildfires sweep across the Delta, straight toward the team's camp.
Hunting from trees takes time and skill, but this leopard’s patience finally pays off.
The survival of a lion pride comes down to its experienced mothers and dominant males.
The Xudum Pride mothers must make a kill to feed their young lion cubs.

The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.