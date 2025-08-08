Extras
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
The Xudum pride mums lock jaws with "The Rogue Boys," an intruding male coalition.
Lediba and cub have their meal interrupted by a male lion. As night falls, she takes a huge risk.
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
A leopard with its kill in a tree provides an unexpected opportunity for the hungry Xudum pride.
As prey scatter, Pobe charges out of the dust to bring down a meal for herself and her two cubs.
A new generation of lions, cheetahs, and leopards comes of age in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.
Young Xudum lionesses return north as Pobe faces tragedy, and Lediba struggles to feed her cub.
Xudum lionesses struggle to feed their cubs as Lediba and Pobe fight to protect their young.
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.