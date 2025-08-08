100 WVIA Way
Big Cats 24/7

The Rogue Boys

Season 2 Episode 1

The "Big Cats 24/7" team returns to the Okavango Delta. With older cubs to feed, the lionesses must hunt around the clock. Leopardess Xudum moves away, so the team focuses on new leopard mum Lediba. Pobe the cheetah returns with two cubs of her own.

Aired: 09/09/25
Extras
Watch 3:17
Big Cats 24/7
Can the Lion Pride Bring Down a Buffalo?
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Clip: S2 E6 | 3:17
Watch 3:14
Big Cats 24/7
Leopard Hunting Monkeys
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Clip: S2 E5 | 3:14
Watch 3:18
Big Cats 24/7
Angry Elephants vs. Lion Cubs
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Clip: S2 E5 | 3:18
Watch 3:13
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah Mom Teaches Her Cubs to Hunt
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Clip: S2 E4 | 3:13
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Male Leopard Threatens Leopard Cub
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
Clip: S2 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:11
Big Cats 24/7
Lionesses Clash with Invading Male Lions
The Xudum pride mums lock jaws with "The Rogue Boys," an intruding male coalition.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Leopard Risks Stealing a Kill from a Male Lion
Lediba and cub have their meal interrupted by a male lion. As night falls, she takes a huge risk.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Season 2 Preview
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Leopard Kill
A leopard with its kill in a tree provides an unexpected opportunity for the hungry Xudum pride.
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:10
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah's Epic Takedown
As prey scatter, Pobe charges out of the dust to bring down a meal for herself and her two cubs.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Succession
A new generation of lions, cheetahs, and leopards comes of age in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.
Episode: S2 E6
Big Cats 24/7
New Beginnings
Young Xudum lionesses return north as Pobe faces tragedy, and Lediba struggles to feed her cub.
Episode: S2 E5
Big Cats 24/7
Reunion
Xudum lionesses struggle to feed their cubs as Lediba and Pobe fight to protect their young.
Episode: S2 E4
Big Cats 24/7
A Pride Divided
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
Episode: S2 E3
Big Cats 24/7
Under Siege
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:31
Watch 54:32
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:32
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:33