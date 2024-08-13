Episode Three

Extras
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
One lioness and two juvenile males are left to defend Xudum Pride territory from intruding lions.
Sub-adult males may be physically larger than cubs, but intruder lions still pose a big threat.
With Big Toe and Madumo missing in action, will the lionesses be able to protect their cubs?
The situation becomes critical as wildfires sweep across the Delta, straight toward the team's camp.
Follow lions, leopards and cheetahs day and night In Botswana’s wild Okavango Delta.
Hunting from trees takes time and skill, but this leopard’s patience finally pays off.
The survival of a lion pride comes down to its experienced mothers and dominant males.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.