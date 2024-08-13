100 WVIA Way
Big Cats 24/7

Episode Three

Season 1 Episode 3

A fight with intruders leaves the lion pride males injured and the mothers with cubs vulnerable to attack. Xudum, the female leopard, takes risks to find a mate.

Aired: 09/24/24
Extras
Watch 3:14
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Starving Leopard's Kill
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:14
Watch 5:36
Big Cats 24/7
A Male Leopard Has A Surprising Hunting Style
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:36
Watch 3:07
Big Cats 24/7
A Herd of Buffalo Force the Pride Into Deep Water
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:07
Watch 4:41
Big Cats 24/7
Showdown: Intruding Male Lions Threaten Young Males of the Xudum Pride
One lioness and two juvenile males are left to defend Xudum Pride territory from intruding lions.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:41
Watch 1:58
Big Cats 24/7
The Risks are High for Inexperienced, Young Male Lions
Sub-adult males may be physically larger than cubs, but intruder lions still pose a big threat.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:06
Big Cats 24/7
Intruding Male Lions Threaten the Xudum Pride Cubs
With Big Toe and Madumo missing in action, will the lionesses be able to protect their cubs?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:06
Watch 3:03
Big Cats 24/7
Wildfires Threaten the Operation and Big Cats
The situation becomes critical as wildfires sweep across the Delta, straight toward the team's camp.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:03
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Preview
Follow lions, leopards and cheetahs day and night In Botswana’s wild Okavango Delta.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:14
Big Cats 24/7
A Leopard's Treetop Hunting Skills Pay Off
Hunting from trees takes time and skill, but this leopard’s patience finally pays off.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:14
Watch 5:21
Big Cats 24/7
Life in a Lion Pride
The survival of a lion pride comes down to its experienced mothers and dominant males.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:21
Latest Episodes
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Two
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Episode: S1 E2