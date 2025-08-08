100 WVIA Way
Big Cats 24/7

Reunion

Season 2 Episode 4

Reunited, the Xudum Pride lionesses struggle to feed their young — one cub is starving. As male leopards are pushed closer together by rising floodwaters, leopard mum Lediba and cheetah mum Pobe each fight to keep their cubs alive.

Aired: 09/23/25
Big Cats 24/7
Can the Lion Pride Bring Down a Buffalo?
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Big Cats 24/7
Angry Elephants vs. Lion Cubs
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Big Cats 24/7
Leopard Hunting Monkeys
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah Mom Teaches Her Cubs to Hunt
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Big Cats 24/7
Male Leopard Threatens Leopard Cub
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
Big Cats 24/7
Leopard Risks Stealing a Kill from a Male Lion
Lediba and cub have their meal interrupted by a male lion. As night falls, she takes a huge risk.
Big Cats 24/7
Lionesses Clash with Invading Male Lions
The Xudum pride mums lock jaws with "The Rogue Boys," an intruding male coalition.
Big Cats 24/7
Season 2 Preview
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah's Epic Takedown
As prey scatter, Pobe charges out of the dust to bring down a meal for herself and her two cubs.
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah Mom Defends Her Cubs from a Leopard
Pobe and cubs face a threat in the night – a leopard wants their meal.
Big Cats 24/7
Succession
A new generation of lions, cheetahs, and leopards comes of age in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.
Episode: S2 E6
Big Cats 24/7
New Beginnings
Young Xudum lionesses return north as Pobe faces tragedy, and Lediba struggles to feed her cub.
Episode: S2 E5
Big Cats 24/7
A Pride Divided
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
Episode: S2 E3
Big Cats 24/7
The Rogue Boys
The "Big Cats 24/7" team returns to the Okavango Delta to catch up with old friends.
Episode: S2 E1
Big Cats 24/7
Under Siege
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
Episode: S2 E2
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
