Big Cats 24/7

Episode Six

Season 1 Episode 6

As lion numbers rise, the competition for food becomes fierce. A lioness risks her life to feed her five cubs and Xudum’s newborn leopard cubs face a deadly threat.

Aired: 10/15/24
Big Cats 24/7
Female Leopard Defending Cubs from Male Leopard Caught on Thermal Camera
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:52
Big Cats 24/7
Hungry Lions Battle A Crocodile for a Meal
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Competition for Food Increases with More Mouths to Feed
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Clip: S1 E6 | 6:17
Big Cats 24/7
Thermal Cameras Reveal Leopard Cubs
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:06
Big Cats 24/7
A Lost Lion Cub Faces Nighttime Alone
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:11
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Starving Leopard's Kill
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:14
Big Cats 24/7
A Male Leopard Has A Surprising Hunting Style
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:36
Big Cats 24/7
A Herd of Buffalo Force the Pride Into Deep Water
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:07
Big Cats 24/7
Showdown: Intruding Male Lions Threaten Young Males of the Xudum Pride
One lioness and two juvenile males are left to defend Xudum Pride territory from intruding lions.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:41
Big Cats 24/7
The Risks are High for Inexperienced, Young Male Lions
Sub-adult males may be physically larger than cubs, but intruder lions still pose a big threat.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:58
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Two
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Episode: S1 E2
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1