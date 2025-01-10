100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Books

Fillmmaker Talk - Carl The Collector

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 27m 38s

Show Creator Zach Ohora discusses Carl The Collector

Aired: 01/14/25
Extras
Watch 25:57
PBS Books
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
Episode: S2024 E24 | 25:57
Watch 51:53
PBS Books
Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
PBS Books Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
Special: 51:53
Watch 53:09
PBS Books
Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Special: 53:09
Watch 1:18:49
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Leonardo Da Vinci
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Clip: S2024 | 1:18:49
Watch 1:22:30
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Robert Thorogood
Robert Thorogood discusses The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Books.
Clip: S2024 | 1:22:30
Watch 58:33
PBS Books
Readers Club | Robert Thorogood
Robert Thorogood discusses The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Books.
Special: 58:33
Watch 31:13
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 1 Gov. Grisham & Gov. Gordon
Govs. Gordon (R-WY) and Grisham (D-NM) discuss the paths that led them to a life in public service.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 31:13
Watch 27:20
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors' Leadership Institute Part 6
Jim Ogsbury, Executive Director of WGLI and delegates discuss reluctance to choose public service
Episode: S2024 E23 | 27:20
Watch 1:51:35
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Dive deeper into the Readers Club discussion with Julia Alvarez.
Clip: S2024 | 1:51:35
Watch 51:48
PBS Books
Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Julia Alvarez joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her novel "The Cemetery of Untold Stories"
Special: 51:48
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 32:27
PBS Books
Author Talk | David Brooks
PBS Books Author Talk with David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E25 | 32:27
Watch 25:57
PBS Books
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
2025 Carnegie Medal Finalist Preview
Episode: S2024 E24 | 25:57
Watch 23:16
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 4 Former WY Gov. Mead & Former MT Gov. Bullock
Former Govs. Mead (R-WY) and Bullock (D-MT) discuss leading by example in bipartisanism.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 23:16
Watch 23:40
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 5 Former Nevada Governors Sandoval & Miller
Former Nevada Governors Sandoval (R) and Miller (D) talk on fostering the next generation of leaders
Episode: S2024 E22 | 23:40
Watch 21:23
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 2 Former Idaho Gov. Otter & Former Hawaii Gov. Ige
Former Govs. Otter (R-ID) and Ige (D-HI) discuss the next generation's involvement in public service
Episode: S2024 E19 | 21:23
Watch 6:52
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 3 Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert
Former Gov. Herbert (R-UT) discusses the next generation's to involvement in public service.
Episode: S2024 E20 | 6:52
Watch 2:06:43
PBS Books
Western Governors' Leadership Institute Delegate Forum
Diverse perspective on choosing a career in public service and lessons learned along the way.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 2:06:43
Watch 31:13
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 1 Gov. Grisham & Gov. Gordon
Govs. Gordon (R-WY) and Grisham (D-NM) discuss the paths that led them to a life in public service.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 31:13
Watch 27:20
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors' Leadership Institute Part 6
Jim Ogsbury, Executive Director of WGLI and delegates discuss reluctance to choose public service
Episode: S2024 E23 | 27:20
Watch 28:28
PBS Books
"Music and Mind" by Renée Fleming
Renée Fleming discusses her book "Music and Mind" at the 2024 LOC National Book Festival.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 28:28