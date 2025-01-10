Fillmmaker Talk - Carl The Collector

Extras
PBS Books Readers Club | Our Favorite Books of the Year
Readers Club welcomes Walter Isaacson and Sarah Burns to discuss Leonardo da Vinci documentary.
Robert Thorogood discusses The Marlow Murder Club on PBS Books.
Govs. Gordon (R-WY) and Grisham (D-NM) discuss the paths that led them to a life in public service.
Jim Ogsbury, Executive Director of WGLI and delegates discuss reluctance to choose public service
Dive deeper into the Readers Club discussion with Julia Alvarez.
Julia Alvarez joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her novel "The Cemetery of Untold Stories"
PBS Books Author Talk with David Brooks
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 4 Former WY Gov. Mead & Former MT Gov. Bullock
Former Govs. Mead (R-WY) and Bullock (D-MT) discuss leading by example in bipartisanism.
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 5 Former Nevada Governors Sandoval & Miller
Former Nevada Governors Sandoval (R) and Miller (D) talk on fostering the next generation of leaders
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 2 Former Idaho Gov. Otter & Former Hawaii Gov. Ige
Former Govs. Otter (R-ID) and Ige (D-HI) discuss the next generation's involvement in public service
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 3 Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert
Former Gov. Herbert (R-UT) discusses the next generation's to involvement in public service.
Diverse perspective on choosing a career in public service and lessons learned along the way.
Renée Fleming discusses her book "Music and Mind" at the 2024 LOC National Book Festival.