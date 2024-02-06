100 WVIA Way
PBS Books

Filmmaker Talk with Jennifer Johns and Arigon Starr

Season 2023 Episode 19 | 51m 45s

Sit down with Indigenous filmmaker Jennifer Johns, series producer of “Native America“, and Arigon Starr, featured musician, writer and artist from the film. This PBS Books Filmmaker Talk highlights the conversations behind the stories in the film and walks through the thoughtful way the filmmakers collaborated with voices of the Native American communities to share these undertold stories.

Aired: 02/05/24
Watch 1:15:28
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations with Poet Nikki Giovanni
The Wright Museum presents a conversation with legendary poet Nikki Giovanni.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 1:15:28
Watch 42:01
PBS Books
Readers Club | Allison Pataki
Our hosts are joined by Allison Pataki to discuss her novel "Finding Margaret Fuller".
Special: 42:01
Watch 1:14:25
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Allison Pataki
Watch the extended interview of "Finding Margaret Fuller" author Allison Pataki.
Clip: S2024 | 1:14:25
Watch 32:28
PBS Books
Author Talk with ReShonda Tate
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
Episode: S2024 E6 | 32:28
Watch 13:39
PBS Books
Author Talk with Tracy Subisak
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
Episode: S2024 E5 | 13:39
Watch 48:26
PBS Books
Author Talk with Lisa Selin Davis
PBS Books sits down with author Lisa Selin Davis to discuss her book "Housewife".
Episode: S2024 E4 | 48:26
Watch 42:49
PBS Books
Readers Club | Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Our hosts discuss the work of author, scholar, and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Special: 42:49
Watch 42:18
PBS Books
Author Talk with Cheryl Wills
PBS Books sits down with author and journalist Cheryl Wills to discuss her new book.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 42:18
Watch 54:32
PBS Books
Author Talk with Ben Goldfarb
PBS Books talks with Award-winning Journalist and Author Ben Goldfarb.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:32
Watch 49:15
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Julianna Brannum - The American Buffalo
PBS Books hosts a conversation with award-winning filmmaker Julianna Brannum.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 49:15
