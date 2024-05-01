“Memory Piece” Author Talk with Lisa Ko

Extras
The PBS Books Readers Club sits down with the author of "The Other Valley", Scott Alexander Howard.
Watch the extended interview of "The Other Valley" author Scott Alexander Howard.
PBS Books celebrates Poetry Month and Earth Month with Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laurette of the USA.
The Wright Museum presents a conversation with legendary poet Nikki Giovanni.
Our hosts are joined by Allison Pataki to discuss her novel "Finding Margaret Fuller".
Watch the extended interview of "Finding Margaret Fuller" author Allison Pataki.
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
PBS Books sits down with author Lisa Selin Davis to discuss her book "Housewife".
Our hosts discuss the work of author, scholar, and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Latest Episodes
PBS Books sits down with author and journalist Cheryl Wills to discuss her new book.
PBS Books talks with Award-winning Journalist and Author Ben Goldfarb.
PBS Books hosts a conversation with award-winning filmmaker Julianna Brannum.
Sit down with indigenous filmmaker Jennifer Johns and musician/artist Arigon Starr.
PBS Books sits down with author Cynthia Leitich Smith to discuss her latest works.