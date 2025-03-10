100 WVIA Way
PBS Books

Readers Club | Allison Pataki

Season 2024 Episode 27

Join the PBS Books Readers Club as we chat with New York Times bestselling author Allison Pataki about her latest book “Finding Margaret Fuller.” In this virtual discussion we’ll dive into this fascinating historical fiction read about the adventures of Margaret Fuller, a renowned writer, journalist, and trailblazing women’s rights advocate whose story has too often gone untold.

Aired: 03/26/24
Watch 53:29
PBS Books
Readers Club | Ep. 203: The Women by Kristin Hannah
PBS Books Readers Club welcomes international best-selling author, Kristin Hannah to discuss novel.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 53:29
Watch 41:23
PBS Books
PBS Books Author Talk: A Conversation with Juhea Kim & the Ballerina Book Club
Join PBS Books for a captivating Author Talk featuring Juhea Kim, acclaimed author of City of Night
Episode: S2025 E20 | 41:23
Watch 55:29
PBS Books
PBS Books Readers Club | Ep. 202: Good Dirt & Black Cake | Charmaine Wilkerson
PBS Books Readers Club is delighted to welcome critically acclaimed author Charmaine Wilkerson
Episode: S2025 E18 | 55:29
Watch 29:38
PBS Books
Author Interview with ASALH (Slavery after Slavery)
A powerful & thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Mary Frances Berry
Episode: S2025 E17 | 29:38
Watch 25:59
PBS Books
Magic of Masterpiece | All Creatures Great and Small | Filmmaker Talk with Melissa Gallant
Heather Marie Montilla , the National Director for PBS Books interviews Melissa Gallant
Episode: S2025 E15 | 25:59
Watch 5:11
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Marty Jackley
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E9 | 5:11
Watch 7:27
PBS Books
Seeking Common Ground: Artificial Intelligence with Attorney General Anthony Brown
Attorneys General across the United States discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence policy
Episode: S2025 E7 | 7:27
Watch 59:36
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations featuring LaTosha Brown
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, delivers a powerful keynote address.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 59:36