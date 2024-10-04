100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Books

Western Governors' Leadership Institute Delegate Forum

Season 2024 Episode 17 | 2hr 06m 43s

The Western Governors’ Leadership Institute hosted a form featuring 8 panelists: Jack Waldorf (Ex. Dir., WGA), David Ige (D), Matt Mead (R), Bian Sandoval (R), Judy Woodruff (PBS Newshour), Butch Otter (R), Steve Bullock (D) & Gary Herbert (R), to provide a diverse perspective on choosing a career in public service and lessons learned along the way.

Aired: 10/06/24
Extras
Watch 27:20
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors' Leadership Institute Part 6
Jim Ogsbury, Executive Director of WGLI and delegates discuss reluctance to choose public service
Episode: S2024 E23 | 27:20
Watch 51:48
PBS Books
Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Julia Alvarez joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her novel "The Cemetery of Untold Stories"
Special: 51:48
Watch 1:51:35
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Julia Alvarez
Dive deeper into the Readers Club discussion with Julia Alvarez.
Clip: S2024 | 1:51:35
Watch 1:14:17
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Tana French
Dive deeper into the mind of Tana French with an extended interview on the PBS Books Readers Club.
Clip: S2024 | 1:14:17
Watch 28:28
PBS Books
"Music and Mind" by Renée Fleming
Renée Fleming discusses her book "Music and Mind" at the 2024 LOC National Book Festival.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 28:28
Watch 26:50
PBS Books
"Night Flyer" by Tiya Miles
Tiya Miles discusses her book "Night Flyer" at the 2024 Library of Congress national Book Festival.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:50
Watch 26:48
PBS Books
"Just for the Summer" by Abby Jimenez
Author Abby Jimenez her romatic novel "Just for the Summer".
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:48
Watch 30:45
PBS Books
"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride
James McBride discusses his latest book “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 30:45
Watch 45:36
PBS Books
Readers Club | Percival Everett
Eminent author Percival Everett shares his vision behind his remarkable novel "James".
Special: 45:36
Watch 53:47
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Percival Everett
Eminent author Percival Everett shares his vision behind his remarkable novel "James".
Clip: S2024 | 53:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 21:23
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 2 Former Idaho Gov. Otter & Former Hawaii Gov. Ige
Former Govs. Otter (R-ID) and Ige (D-HI) discuss the next generation's involvement in public service
Episode: S2024 E19 | 21:23
Watch 6:52
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 3 Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert
Former Gov. Herbert (R-UT) discusses the next generation's to involvement in public service.
Episode: S2024 E20 | 6:52
Watch 23:16
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations w/ Western Governors | Part 4 Former WY Gov. Mead & Former MT Gov. Bullock
Former Govs. Mead (R-WY) and Bullock (D-MT) discuss leading by example in bipartisanism.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 23:16
Watch 23:40
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors | Part 5 Former Nevada Governors Sandoval & Miller
Former Nevada Governors Sandoval (R) and Miller (D) talk on fostering the next generation of leaders
Episode: S2024 E22 | 23:40
Watch 27:20
PBS Books
Exploring Bipartisanship: Conversations with Western Governors' Leadership Institute Part 6
Jim Ogsbury, Executive Director of WGLI and delegates discuss reluctance to choose public service
Episode: S2024 E23 | 27:20
Watch 28:28
PBS Books
"Music and Mind" by Renée Fleming
Renée Fleming discusses her book "Music and Mind" at the 2024 LOC National Book Festival.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 28:28
Watch 26:50
PBS Books
"Night Flyer" by Tiya Miles
Tiya Miles discusses her book "Night Flyer" at the 2024 Library of Congress national Book Festival.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:50
Watch 26:48
PBS Books
"Just for the Summer" by Abby Jimenez
Author Abby Jimenez her romatic novel "Just for the Summer".
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:48
Watch 30:45
PBS Books
"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride
James McBride discusses his latest book “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 30:45
Watch 36:19
PBS Books
"the year of the buttered cat" by Susan & Lexi Haas
Authors Susan & Lexi Haas discuss their novel "the year of the buttered cat".
Episode: S2024 E12 | 36:19