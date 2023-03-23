Jason Mott

Extras
Holly and author Chanel Cleeton sit down to discuss Chanel’s book, The Cuban Heiress.
Baseball fan lover and author Jesse Cole discusses his book, Fans First.
Former news reporter and anchor John Pruitt discusses his novel, Tell It True.
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her novel, The Summer of Songbirds.
Debut author Robert Gwaltney discusses his novel, The Cicada Tree.
Margaret Verble discusses her novel When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky.
Holly Jackson is with Leslie Hooton discussing her book, After Everyone Else.
Katherine Reay discusses her novel, A Shadow In Moscow.
Author Stacy Pearsall sits down by the river to discuss her book, Shooter.
Sandra Gutierrez discusses her book, The New Southern-Latino Table.
Author Susan Zurenda sits down to discuss her book, The Girl from the Rose Motel.
Authors Debbie Taussig-Boehner & Lauren Houseman discuss their book.
Librarian and author Terah Harris sits down to discuss her book, One Summer in Savannah.
Holly sits with Beverly Bowers Jennings to discuss, Shrimp Tales: Small Bites of History.
Michael Dewitt, Jr. sits down to discuss his book, Wicked Hampton County.
Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano discuss their book, Black, White, and the Grey.
Joshua Parks discusses his collaborative book, The Green Book of South Carolina.