By the River with Holly Jackson

Leslie Hooton

Season 2 Episode 212 | 26m 46s

Holly Jackson is by the river with Leslie Hooton discussing her book, After Everyone Else. Leslie discusses her love for her main character and her main character’s love of the South. She shares her writing process, her love of reading, and her intense love and respect for her mom’s strength. The interview is peppered with humorous stories of Leslie’s mom.

Aired: 04/02/23 | Expires: 08/17/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
