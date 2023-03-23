100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
By the River with Holly Jackson

Mashama Bailey & John O. Morisano

Season 2 Episode 203 | 26m 46s

Joining Holly Jackson by the river are authors Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano. The authors are discuss their book, Black, White, and the Grey. Holly learns about the history of the restaurant that inspired their book and what drove them to write it. Holly learns about the authors’ deep connection with one another and their story.

Aired: 04/02/23 | Expires: 06/15/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Chanel Cleeton
Holly and author Chanel Cleeton sit down to discuss Chanel’s book, The Cuban Heiress.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Jesse Cole
Baseball fan lover and author Jesse Cole discusses his book, Fans First.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
John Pruitt
Former news reporter and anchor John Pruitt discusses his novel, Tell It True.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Kristy Woodson Harvey
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her novel, The Summer of Songbirds.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Robert Gwaltney
Debut author Robert Gwaltney discusses his novel, The Cicada Tree.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Margaret Verble
Margaret Verble discusses her novel When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Leslie Hooton
Holly Jackson is with Leslie Hooton discussing her book, After Everyone Else.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Jason Mott
National Book Award Winner for Fiction, Jason Mott discusses his book, Hell of A Book.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Katherine Reay
Katherine Reay discusses her novel, A Shadow In Moscow.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Stacy Pearsall
Author Stacy Pearsall sits down by the river to discuss her book, Shooter.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • By the River with Holly Jackson Season 3
  • By the River with Holly Jackson Season 2
  • By the River with Holly Jackson Season 1
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Terah Harris
Librarian and author Terah Harris sits down to discuss her book, One Summer in Savannah.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Beverly Bowers Jennings
Holly sits with Beverly Bowers Jennings to discuss, Shrimp Tales: Small Bites of History.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Michael Dewitt, Jr.
Michael Dewitt, Jr. sits down to discuss his book, Wicked Hampton County.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Susan Zurenda
Author Susan Zurenda sits down to discuss her book, The Girl from the Rose Motel.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Debbie Taussig-Boehner & Lauren Housman
Authors Debbie Taussig-Boehner & Lauren Houseman discuss their book.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Chanel Cleeton
Holly and author Chanel Cleeton sit down to discuss Chanel’s book, The Cuban Heiress.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
John Pruitt
Former news reporter and anchor John Pruitt discusses his novel, Tell It True.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Sandra Gutierrez
Sandra Gutierrez discusses her book, The New Southern-Latino Table.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Kristy Woodson Harvey
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her novel, The Summer of Songbirds.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By the River with Holly Jackson
Sanjena Sathian
Award-winning author Sanjena Sathian discussed her debut novel, Gold Diggers.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46