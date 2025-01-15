100 WVIA Way
Careers that Work

School Nurse

Season 3 Episode 1 | 5m 00s

In this episode of Careers That Work, Rebecca McFadden shares insights into the essential role of school nurses in removing barriers to learning, promoting mental health awareness, and supporting students' success. Learn how school nurses go beyond first aid to make a profound impact on students' lives and education.

Aired: 01/20/25
Careers that Work
Enfermera de la escuela
¡Descubra el impactante papel de las enfermeras escolares más allá de las curitas y las bolsas de hi
Clip: S3 E1 | 5:00
Watch 4:21
Careers that Work
Licensed Professional Counselor
From Calling to Career: Following the Path of a Licensed Professional Counselor
Episode: S2 E7 | 4:21
Watch 3:41
Careers that Work
Licensed Practical Nurse
Meet Sandie Basta, Nurse and Team Lead
Episode: S2 E6 | 3:41
Watch 3:33
Careers that Work
Physical Therapist
Meet Mark Butler, a seasoned physical therapist with over three decades of experience.
Episode: S2 E5 | 3:33
Watch 4:55
Careers that Work
Maestra
Conozca a Cara Szili, maestra de segundo grado en Lakeland Elementary
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:55
Watch 4:55
Careers that Work
Teacher
Meet Cara Szili, a second-grade teacher at Lakeland Elementary
Episode: S2 E4 | 4:55
Watch 4:42
Careers that Work
Electrician
Meet Garrett Swartz, owner of Swartz Electric Enterprises
Episode: S2 E3 | 4:42
Watch 4:42
Careers that Work
Electricista
Conoce a Garrett Swartz, dueño de Swartz Electric Enterprises
Clip: S2 E3 | 4:42
Watch 4:16
Careers that Work
Especialista en climatización
Únase a nosotros mientras nos adentramos en el mundo de la calefacción, la ventilación y e
Clip: S2 E2 | 4:16
Watch 4:36
Careers that Work
Chocolatera
Disfrute del dulce mundo del chocolate en este delicioso episodio de Careers that Work.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:36
