Carmen Curlers

Episode 7

Season 2 Episode 7 | 58m 40s

Carmen Curlers have been copied and everyone in the factory is under suspicion. Axel boards the train to Italy with Marc and Franz, to visit Carla Curlers and discover the thief. When he arrives, Carmen is saved but Axel is alone.

Aired: 09/26/24
Funding for Carmen Curlers is provided by Viking.
Carmen Curlers
Episode 2
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 3
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 4
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:48
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:28
Carmen Curlers
Episode 7
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Episode: S1 E7 | 58:26
Carmen Curlers
Episode 8
Axel and Frans return home with a huge order--and a tremendous amount of pressure.
Episode: S1 E8 | 59:55
Carmen Curlers
Episode 6
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.
Episode: S1 E6 | 59:37
Carmen Curlers
Episode 6
Miss Johansson, the Marketing Director of Clarice Cosmetics, visits Carmen Curlers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:47
Carmen Curlers
Episode 2
During the visit, one of the young ladies in the factory has a serious accident.
Episode: S2 E2 | 56:11
Carmen Curlers
Episode 4
A manufacturing defect compels Carmen Curlers to recall orders from all over the world.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
Carmen Curlers prepares for an important visit from the American ambassador.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
Clarice Cosmetics come to Denmark, hoping to collaborate with Carmen Curlers.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:50
Carmen Curlers
Episode 3
Thousands of sets of Carmen Curlers are sent to the US, but Axel needs more.
Episode: S2 E3 | 57:19
