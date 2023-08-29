100 WVIA Way
Carmen Curlers

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 59m 37s

The Carmen Curler factory exudes life. Everyone is busy and the hallways are like a train station--but Frans has never felt so alone. Is it time for a change?

Aired: 10/05/23
Funding for Carmen Curlers is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 58:28
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:28
Watch 58:26
Carmen Curlers
Episode 7
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Episode: S1 E7 | 58:26
Watch 59:55
Carmen Curlers
Episode 8
Axel and Frans return home with a huge order--and a tremendous amount of pressure.
Episode: S1 E8 | 59:55
Watch 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 2
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:18
Watch 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 3
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:18
Watch 53:48
Carmen Curlers
Episode 4
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:48
Watch 54:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:53
