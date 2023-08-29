100 WVIA Way
Carmen Curlers

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 18s

Although the curler still does not work, Axel signs up for the year's largest beauty fair in Copenhagen, where he will demonstrate Axel’s Curlers. Will he be ready? Meanwhile, Birthe has a crisis at home.

Aired: 10/05/23
Funding for Carmen Curlers is provided by Viking.
Watch 58:28
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:28
Watch 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 3
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:18
Watch 58:26
Carmen Curlers
Episode 7
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Episode: S1 E7 | 58:26
Watch 53:48
Carmen Curlers
Episode 4
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:48
Watch 54:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:53
Watch 59:55
Carmen Curlers
Episode 8
Axel and Frans return home with a huge order--and a tremendous amount of pressure.
Episode: S1 E8 | 59:55
Watch 59:37
Carmen Curlers
Episode 6
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.
Episode: S1 E6 | 59:37
