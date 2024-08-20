100 WVIA Way
Carmen Curlers

Episode 2

Season 2 Episode 2 | 56m 11s

During the Americans' visit, one of the young ladies in the factory hall has a serious workplace accident, sparking complaints and requests for more support. Birthe keeps the Americans away from the angry women and Axel lands a huge order.

Aired: 09/26/24
Funding for Carmen Curlers is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:50
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
Clarice Cosmetics come to Denmark, hoping to collaborate with Carmen Curlers.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:50
Watch 57:19
Carmen Curlers
Episode 3
Thousands of sets of Carmen Curlers are sent to the US, but Axel needs more.
Episode: S2 E3 | 57:19
Watch 58:47
Carmen Curlers
Episode 6
Miss Johansson, the Marketing Director of Clarice Cosmetics, visits Carmen Curlers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:47
Watch 58:40
Carmen Curlers
Episode 7
Carmen Curlers have been copied and everyone in the factory is under suspicion.
Episode: S2 E7 | 58:40
Watch 58:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 4
A manufacturing defect compels Carmen Curlers to recall orders from all over the world.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:53
Watch 53:05
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
Carmen Curlers prepares for an important visit from the American ambassador.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
