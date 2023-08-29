Extras
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.
Latest Episodes
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.