Extras
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Axel and Frans return home with a huge order--and a tremendous amount of pressure.
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.
Latest Episodes
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Axel and Frans return home with a huge order--and a tremendous amount of pressure.
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.