100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Carmen Curlers

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3 | 57m 19s

Fifty thousand sets of Carmen Curlers are on their way to the US, but Europe also needs more. Axel expands and hires people for night shifts, happy to increase the workforce he sees not just as employees, but as family.

Aired: 09/26/24
Funding for Carmen Curlers is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 53:48
Carmen Curlers
Episode 4
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:48
Watch 58:28
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:28
Watch 58:26
Carmen Curlers
Episode 7
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Episode: S1 E7 | 58:26
Watch 59:55
Carmen Curlers
Episode 8
Axel and Frans return home with a huge order--and a tremendous amount of pressure.
Episode: S1 E8 | 59:55
Watch 59:37
Carmen Curlers
Episode 6
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.
Episode: S1 E6 | 59:37
Watch 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 2
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:18
Watch 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 3
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:18
Watch 54:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 55:50
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
Clarice Cosmetics come to Denmark, hoping to collaborate with Carmen Curlers.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:50
Watch 58:47
Carmen Curlers
Episode 6
Miss Johansson, the Marketing Director of Clarice Cosmetics, visits Carmen Curlers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:47
Watch 58:40
Carmen Curlers
Episode 7
Carmen Curlers have been copied and everyone in the factory is under suspicion.
Episode: S2 E7 | 58:40
Watch 58:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 4
A manufacturing defect compels Carmen Curlers to recall orders from all over the world.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:53
Watch 53:05
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
Carmen Curlers prepares for an important visit from the American ambassador.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 56:11
Carmen Curlers
Episode 2
During the visit, one of the young ladies in the factory has a serious accident.
Episode: S2 E2 | 56:11
Watch 54:53
Carmen Curlers
Episode 1
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:53
Watch 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 2
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:18
Watch 58:28
Carmen Curlers
Episode 5
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:28
Watch 54:18
Carmen Curlers
Episode 3
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:18