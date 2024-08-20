Extras
Axel borrows from the bank to build a factory. Now he just needs the customers.
The factory is open! Birthe is in charge of HR; Axel and Frans need a slogan.
Birthe's Christmas is ruined. Axel spends his holiday trying to win back his family.
Axel and Frans return home with a huge order--and a tremendous amount of pressure.
Frans accepts a job from Benjamin, a fashion photographer in Copenhagen.
Axel attends the year's largest beauty fair. Birthe's husband is diagnosed with leukemia.
Birthe tries to raise money for Jorgen's chemotherapy. Axel hits rock bottom.
In a small Danish town, a local businessman gets the chance to invest in electric curlers.
Clarice Cosmetics come to Denmark, hoping to collaborate with Carmen Curlers.
Miss Johansson, the Marketing Director of Clarice Cosmetics, visits Carmen Curlers.
Carmen Curlers have been copied and everyone in the factory is under suspicion.
A manufacturing defect compels Carmen Curlers to recall orders from all over the world.
Carmen Curlers prepares for an important visit from the American ambassador.
During the visit, one of the young ladies in the factory has a serious accident.
