Top of the Sky/ Jiggle Bones

Sally, Nick and Cat are playing with their toy rocket. Using the Cat's "Whoa-Look-At-It-Go-Launcher" he shoots the rocket up up and up! But now they need to go find it. They keep going higher until they're in space! / Nick and Sally are wiggling and jiggling like the jelly mould in front of them. But they can't quite wiggle the same way. How come? Bones of course! announces the Cat.