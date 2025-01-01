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The Caverns Sessions

New Dangerfield Preview

Season 5 Episode 6 | 30s

A century of erasure has dimmed the awareness of the black string band tradition. Now, a new creative effort has risen in New Dangerfield. Community and tradition are the roots of their creativity, taking a traditional tune and turning it on its ear, the band offers a unique prism through which they synthesize these age-old folkways, carrying the torch for their musical ancestors.

Extras
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Apocalyptica
Apocalyptica has innovated a neoclassical Heavy Metal style without the use of conventional guitars.
Preview: S5 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
The Wilder Blue Preview
This Texas five-piece puts their unique spin on rocked-out Country.
Preview: S5 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Wynonna Preview
With a decades-long career, Wynonna has one of the most familiar face & voices in country music.
Preview: S5 E5 | 0:30
Watch 6:28
The Caverns Sessions
The Band of Heathens Perform "Hurricane"
The Band of Heathens perform their song "Hurricane."
Clip: S5 E4 | 6:28
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
The Band of Heathens Preview
The Band of Heathens have a sound that ranges from laid-back melodies to an undeniable swamp-swagger
Preview: S5 E4 | 0:30
Watch 9:15
The Caverns Sessions
The Kyle Tuttle Band Perform "Trailer in Boulder Canyon"
The Kyle Tuttle Band perform their song "Trailer in Boulder Canyon."
Clip: S5 E3 | 9:15
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
The Kyle Tuttle Band Preview
Georgia-raised banjo player Kyle Tuttle moves through bluegrass, funk-jams, and folk music.
Preview: S5 E3 | 0:30
Watch 6:57
The Caverns Sessions
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Performs "Midnight Heat"
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram performs his song "Midnight Heat."
Clip: S5 E2 | 6:57
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Preview
Clarksdale, MI native Christone “Kingfish” Ingram stands at the crossroads of legacy and innovation.
Preview: S5 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:41
The Caverns Sessions
Jeff Tweedy Performs "Enough"
Jeff Tweedy performs his song "Enough."
Clip: S5 E1 | 3:41
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 5
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 4
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 3
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
The Caverns Sessions
Apocalyptica
Apocalyptica has innovated a neoclassical Heavy Metal style without the use of conventional guitars.
Episode: S5 E8
The Caverns Sessions
The Wilder Blue
This Texas five-piece puts their unique spin on rocked-out Country.
Episode: S5 E7
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
New Dangerfield
New Dangerfield carry the torch for their musical ancestors and the black string band tradition.
Episode: S5 E6 | 24:40
Watch 24:39
The Caverns Sessions
Wynonna
With a decades-long career, Wynonna has one of the most familiar face & voices in country music.
Episode: S5 E5 | 24:39
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
The Band of Heathens
The Band of Heathens have a sound that ranges from laid-back melodies to an undeniable swamp-swagger
Episode: S5 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
The Kyle Tuttle Band
Georgia-raised banjo player Kyle Tuttle moves through bluegrass, funk-jams, and folk music.
Episode: S5 E3 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram
Clarksdale, MI native Christone “Kingfish” Ingram stands at the crossroads of legacy and innovation.
Episode: S5 E2 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
Jeff Tweedy
Jeff Tweedy is an immense musical influence with decades-long contributions transcending genres.
Episode: S5 E1 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
Flatland Cavalry
Hot outta Texas, Flatland Cavalry embraces Panhandle grooves and earworm choruses.
Episode: S4 E12 | 24:40
Watch 24:39
The Caverns Sessions
Buckethead
Buckethead is a virtuoso best known for temporarily replacing Slash in Guns N Roses.
Episode: S4 E11 | 24:39