The Kyle Tuttle Band Preview

Comfortable picking pristine Bluegrass or electric Jam Band solos, this Georgia-raised, Berklee-trained virtuoso was first acclaimed for his work with GRAMMY-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle and with Yonder Mountain’s Jeff Austin. Sonically, Tuttle has saddled success, exploring range of possibilities for his banjo and band, moving through Bluegrass to electric Funk-jams, to song-based folk numbers.