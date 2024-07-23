Bobby Friction and Sima Kotecha

Join BBC journalist Sima Kotecha and DJ Bobby Friction from BBC Asian Network as they tour Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire hunting for treasures. They’ll be cruising around in a 1967 Daimler 420 Sovereign, joined by experts Roo Irvine and Phil Serrell. Together they amass an eclectic selection of antiques: from truncheons to Art Deco Cutlery and cruet sets to a goat’s head vase.