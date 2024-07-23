100 WVIA Way
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Bobby Friction and Sima Kotecha

Season 12 Episode 6 | 58m 57s

Join BBC journalist Sima Kotecha and DJ Bobby Friction from BBC Asian Network as they tour Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire hunting for treasures. They’ll be cruising around in a 1967 Daimler 420 Sovereign, joined by experts Roo Irvine and Phil Serrell. Together they amass an eclectic selection of antiques: from truncheons to Art Deco Cutlery and cruet sets to a goat’s head vase.

Aired: 08/11/24
Extras
Watch 58:47
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Linford Christie and Katharine Merry
Olympians Linford Christie and Katharine Merry buy antiques in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Episode: S7 E20 | 58:47
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin
Actors Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin search Scotland for antique booty.
Episode: S7 E19 | 58:50
Watch 58:30
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan compete to find the most profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E18 | 58:30
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman
Actors Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman navigate their way around the Midlands.
Episode: S7 E17 | 58:57
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tim Vine and Ricky Grover
Comedians Tim Vine and Ricky Grover gamble on a mahogany chair and pewter candle sticks.
Episode: S7 E16 | 58:57
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Amol Rajan and Grace Dent
Journalists Grace Dent and Amol Rajan search East Anglia for profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E15 | 59:04
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons
Actors Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons set off from Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
Episode: S7 E14 | 58:50
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Danny Crates and Liz Johnson
Paralympians Danny Crates and Liz Johnson compete for antiques gold in Cambridgeshire.
Episode: S7 E13 | 59:04
Watch 58:53
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
David Gower and Nick Hancock
Cricket legend David Gower and TV presenter Nick Hancock tour Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E12 | 58:53
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Brian Conley and Nick Owen
Funny-man Brian Conley and broadcaster Nick Owen take an antiquing trip together.
Episode: S7 E11 | 58:50
Watch 59:09
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Dean Sullivan and Tricia Penrose
Only one soap star can come up smelling of roses at today’s auction.
Episode: S12 E14 | 59:09
Watch 59:08
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Rt. Hon. Lord David Blunkett and Lesley Garrett CBE
The worlds of politics and opera collide in the antique shops of Yorkshire.
Episode: S12 E15 | 59:08
Watch 59:09
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood
Will Dick or Dom dominate this Road Trip through Hampshire?
Episode: S12 E13 | 59:09
Watch 59:00
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Sinitta and Samantha Fox
Only one pop icon can be number one at the final auction!
Episode: S12 E11 | 59:00
Watch 59:18
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Gemma Collins and Melvin Odoom
The only way to win this Road Trip is to discover Essex’s best antiques.
Episode: S12 E12 | 59:18
Watch 59:02
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tamzin Outhwaite and Julie Graham
Actors Julie Graham and Tamzin Outhwaite try to win at auction in Sussex.
Episode: S12 E18 | 59:02
Watch 59:13
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Leila Morse and Rita Simons
Laila Morse vs Rita Simons -- only one Eastender can reign supreme at the final auction.
Episode: S12 E20 | 59:13
Watch 59:09
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Colson Smith and Christine McGuinness
Christine McGuinness vs Colson Smith -- whose items will triumph at auction?
Episode: S12 E19 | 59:09
Watch 59:13
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tez Ilyas and Eshaan Akbar
Eshaan Akbar vs Tez Ilyas. Only one comedian will still be standing at the end.
Episode: S12 E16 | 59:13
Watch 59:15
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Amy Robbins and Michelle Hardwick
Actress pals Michelle Hardwick and Amy Robbins have an antiques battle in Norfolk!
Episode: S12 E17 | 59:15