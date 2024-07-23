Diane Buswell and Owain Wyn Evans

Diane Buswell from “Strictly Come Dancing” and presenter Owain Wyn Evans have a 1967 Austin Princess Vanden Plas and they scour every antique shop they encounter in South Wales, with experts Hettie Jago and David Harper joining them. Before the finale in Bath, they take in Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff, and Rhydowen, filling the boot of their classic car with everything from pocket watches to puppets.