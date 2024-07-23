Diane Buswell and Owain Wyn Evans

Extras
Olympians Linford Christie and Katharine Merry buy antiques in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Actors Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin search Scotland for antique booty.
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan compete to find the most profitable antiques.
Actors Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman navigate their way around the Midlands.
Comedians Tim Vine and Ricky Grover gamble on a mahogany chair and pewter candle sticks.
Journalists Grace Dent and Amol Rajan search East Anglia for profitable antiques.
Actors Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons set off from Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
Paralympians Danny Crates and Liz Johnson compete for antiques gold in Cambridgeshire.
Cricket legend David Gower and TV presenter Nick Hancock tour Hampshire.
Funny-man Brian Conley and broadcaster Nick Owen take an antiquing trip together.
Two acting titans of Corrie and Dynasty go head-to-head in the antique shops of Somerset.
It’s a hardened journalist vs a music lover in a hunt for antiques.
“Dragons’ Den” and “Strictly Come Dancing” stars visit the antique shops of the Northeast.
“Derry Girls” actors scour the antiques shops of Aberdeenshire.
Joanna Page from “Gavin and Stacey” and opera singer Wynne Evans go antiques shopping.
Two Loose Women bond over antiques -- and more -- in Hertfordshire.
Sibling rivalry runs wild in this road trip.
A comedy road trip where everyone makes it up as they go along.
Two “Love Islanders” fall in love with Kentish antiques and a classic VW motorhome.
Only one soap star can come up smelling of roses at today’s auction.