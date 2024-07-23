100 WVIA Way
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Diane Buswell and Owain Wyn Evans

Season 12 Episode 4 | 59m 13s

Diane Buswell from “Strictly Come Dancing” and presenter Owain Wyn Evans have a 1967 Austin Princess Vanden Plas and they scour every antique shop they encounter in South Wales, with experts Hettie Jago and David Harper joining them. Before the finale in Bath, they take in Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff, and Rhydowen, filling the boot of their classic car with everything from pocket watches to puppets.

Aired: 08/11/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 12
  • Season 11
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Celebrity Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 59:14
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Stephanie Beacham and Amanda Barrie
Two acting titans of Corrie and Dynasty go head-to-head in the antique shops of Somerset.
Episode: S12 E10 | 59:14
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Bobby Friction and Sima Kotecha
It’s a hardened journalist vs a music lover in a hunt for antiques.
Episode: S12 E6 | 58:57
Watch 59:11
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Sara Davies v Amy Dowden
“Dragons’ Den” and “Strictly Come Dancing” stars visit the antique shops of the Northeast.
Episode: S12 E9 | 59:11
Watch 59:03
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Ian McIlhenney and Tara Lynne O’Neill
“Derry Girls” actors scour the antiques shops of Aberdeenshire.
Episode: S12 E3 | 59:03
Watch 59:15
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Joanna Page and Wynne Evans
Joanna Page from “Gavin and Stacey” and opera singer Wynne Evans go antiques shopping.
Episode: S12 E8 | 59:15
Watch 59:11
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards
Two Loose Women bond over antiques -- and more -- in Hertfordshire.
Episode: S12 E5 | 59:11
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Geeta Guru-Murthy
Sibling rivalry runs wild in this road trip.
Episode: S12 E2 | 59:04
Watch 59:12
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Paul Merton and Suki Webster
A comedy road trip where everyone makes it up as they go along.
Episode: S12 E1 | 59:12
Watch 59:17
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
Two “Love Islanders” fall in love with Kentish antiques and a classic VW motorhome.
Episode: S12 E7 | 59:17
Watch 59:09
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Dean Sullivan and Tricia Penrose
Only one soap star can come up smelling of roses at today’s auction.
Episode: S12 E14 | 59:09