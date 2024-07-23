“Love Islanders” victors Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are digging for treasures in Kent to send to their auction in Norfolk. What’s more they have a sunshine yellow 1970’s VW motorhome and the skills of antiques experts Izzie Balmer and Tim Medhurst at their disposal. Both teams are bold, buying statues, an accordion, Whitefriars art glass and Art Deco lighting amongst other things.