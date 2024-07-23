Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Geeta Guru-Murthy

Join broadcaster Geeta Guru-Murthy and her brother, top TV newsman Krishnan Guru-Murthy, for a treasure hunt in a 1965 Ford Mustang in the Home Counties. They’ll be ably advised by cub reporters – and experts -- Tim Medhurst and Steven Moore. With everything from a butcher’s pig to a coronation stool, they head towards their suspenseful sibling showdown at an auction in Swanmore, Hampshire.