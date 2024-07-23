Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards

Friends and stars of the “Loose Women” chat show, Brenda Edwards and Linda Robson hit the roads of Hertfordshire in their Bentley Turbo R. They each have £400 to spend and the help of experts James Braxton and Serhat Ahmet. They amass a cosmopolitan collection to send to auction, including a Cornish Troika vase, a Venetian mirror, a cameo brooch from Italy and art glass from Sweden.