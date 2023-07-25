Strictly Come Dancing champions Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton are hunting for treasure around Sussex and Kent, buying up items to take to auction in Southend-on-Sea. Along the way, Ore learn about the rich history of ‘Stool Ball’ and Joanne visits Shoreham-by-Sea, once a hotbed of movie making in the black and white days. But will it be a vintage drum or a child’s rocking chair that wins the day?