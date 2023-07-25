Pals Ricky Tomlinson and Micky Starke are joined by Catherine Southon and Margie Cooper on a rollocking Road Trip adventure. Kicking off from Knutsford, Cheshire, they head for auction in Southport via a visit to Liverpool. Ricky turns out to be an impulse buyer, while Micky adopts a more relaxed approach. Gamble buys include antiques from Japan and China, but what will sell closer to home?