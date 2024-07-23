Stephanie Beacham and Amanda Barrie

Two titans of theatre, film and TV -- Amanda Barrie and Stephanie Beacham – take to the roads of Somerset in a 420 G Jaguar. With £400 at their disposal, they have experts Tim Medhurst and Serhat Ahmet to help spend it wisely. At the county’s antique shops, they pick up a red leather armchair, snazzy 1960s bar stools, German bisque dolls, an eye-popping majolica jardiniere and more.