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Changing Seas

1802 The Seals of Sable Island

Season 18 Episode 2 | 26m 42s

Each winter, Sable Island transforms into the planet’s largest gray seal breeding colony. The Canadian government has studied this seal population since the 1960s, and now experts from the U.S. are conducting a unique physiological study on mom and pup pairs to better understand how iron transferred during lactation influences a pup’s survival.

Aired: 06/12/26
Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America’s underwater resources. Additional funding was provided by The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education. Distributed by American Public Television.
Extras
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1802 The Seals of Sable Island | Changing Seas | Preview
Researchers study gray seals on Sable Island, the world’s largest breeding colony.
Preview: S18 | 2:46
Watch 2:51
Changing Seas
1801 Puerto Rico: Resilience in Action | Changing Seas | Preview
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Preview: S18 | 2:51
Watch 4:43
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The Elephant Seals of Año Nuevo | Changing Seas | Preview
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In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Preview: S17 | 4:54
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Mystery of the Spinning Fish
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
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The Elephant Seals of Año Nuevo
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:42
Watch 26:46
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In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:46
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Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
1801 Puerto Rico: Resilience in Action
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Episode: S18 E1 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Mystery of the Spinning Fish
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
The Elephant Seals of Año Nuevo
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:42
Watch 26:46
Changing Seas
Costa Rica's Surfing Paradise
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Changing Seas
Whales in a Plastic Ocean
Scientists in Madeira study the impacts of plastics on whales and dolphins.
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:46
Watch 26:42
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