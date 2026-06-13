1802 The Seals of Sable Island

Extras
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Researchers study gray seals on Sable Island, the world’s largest breeding colony.
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Scientists in Madeira study the impacts of plastics on whales and dolphins.
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
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Changing Seas Season 18
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Changing Seas Season 17
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Changing Seas Season 16
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Changing Seas Season 15
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Changing Seas Season 14
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Changing Seas Season 13
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Changing Seas Season 12
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Changing Seas Season 11
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Changing Seas Season 10
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Changing Seas Season 9
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Changing Seas Season 8
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Changing Seas Season 7
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Changing Seas Season 6
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Changing Seas Season 5
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Changing Seas Season 4
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Changing Seas Season 3
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Changing Seas Season 2
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Changing Seas Season 1
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Scientists in Madeira study the impacts of plastics on whales and dolphins.
Experts study southern sea otters to ensure their longtime survival on California’s coast.
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Florida scientists make remarkable discoveries about whitespotted eagle rays.
Islanders restore Maui's watersheds through traditional Hawaiian wisdom.
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.